AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Sep 23 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a sep 23 dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

