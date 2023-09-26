Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

Alector stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Alector has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,482.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,482.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

