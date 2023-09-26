Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 261,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 590,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Alector Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

