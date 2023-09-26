Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives $20.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
ALRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.60.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
