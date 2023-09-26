Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$136.14 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

