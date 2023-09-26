Alpha Real Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Alpha Real Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.58). The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The stock has a market cap of £75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,600.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.50 ($1.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.45.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Real Trust

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,508.61). Company insiders own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.