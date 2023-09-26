Alterity Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 578,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,117. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.