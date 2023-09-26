Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 686,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,888. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

