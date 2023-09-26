American Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 243,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,852 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 4,037,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,681. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

