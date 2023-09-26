American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

