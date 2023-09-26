American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

AXP stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.18. 554,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,599. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

