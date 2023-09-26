American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after buying an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $151.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.