American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

