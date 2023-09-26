Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.3% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.1 %

APH stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

