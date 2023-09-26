Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 93.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,275 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.1% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,826. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

