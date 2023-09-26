Analysts Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) PT at $2.40

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

CAHPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

