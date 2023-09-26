Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $42.50

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

