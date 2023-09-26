Analyzing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.62%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 432.79%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -399.58% -78.74% -37.76% MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -137.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 7.32 -$150.66 million ($4.49) -1.63 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -1.58

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

