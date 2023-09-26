Analyzing United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.22 billion 3.69 $246.97 million N/A N/A NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.05 $183.01 million $3.00 16.79

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares United Utilities Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NorthWestern pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Utilities Group and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13

NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Summary

NorthWestern beats United Utilities Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.