Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AND stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.09. 6,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.