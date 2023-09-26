Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.18. 4,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,282. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
