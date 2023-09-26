Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.18. 4,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,282. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

