Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 506.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
