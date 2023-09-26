Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 506.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

