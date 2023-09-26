Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 3.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.52. Approximately 81,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,772,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 256,693 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,719,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

