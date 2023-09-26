Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 1,588,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

