Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 718,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

