Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. 16,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 443,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,130. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 251,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

