Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 4.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 455,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,080,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $899.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $97,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

