Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 17.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 190,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.