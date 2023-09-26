Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.78.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$21.64 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 0.9007235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total transaction of C$245,900.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

