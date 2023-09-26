ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

ARM stock opened at 54.44 on Friday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

