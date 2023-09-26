Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.45. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 10,527 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

