Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.98). The company had revenue of C$84.28 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

