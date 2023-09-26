Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

