AtonRa Partners Acquires New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,290.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,296.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,257.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

