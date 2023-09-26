AtonRa Partners Has $206,000 Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

