AtonRa Partners Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Okta were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

