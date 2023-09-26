AtonRa Partners Raises Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Nuvei were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $27.00 price objective on Nuvei and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.