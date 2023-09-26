AtonRa Partners Reduces Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,648. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.