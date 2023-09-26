AtonRa Partners Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $174.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.