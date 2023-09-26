AtonRa Partners Sells 2,792 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

