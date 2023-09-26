AtonRa Partners Sells 3,618 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,220 shares of company stock worth $1,160,666. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.