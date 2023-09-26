AtonRa Partners Sells 675 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.5 %

RPD stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.