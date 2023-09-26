AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,827,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,094. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.