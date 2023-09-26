Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 16th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.94 million for the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
