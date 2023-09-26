Auto Prop Reit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.94 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
