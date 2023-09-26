Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

ADSK opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

