Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Avinger has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

