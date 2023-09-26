Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,932. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

