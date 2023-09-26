Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 294 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

