Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $381.17. 575,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $332.34 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

